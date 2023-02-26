ADVERTISEMENT

Sonia Gandhi will continue to ‘bless and guide’ Congress: Alka Lamba

February 26, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - New Delhi

On February 25, Ms. Gandhi said that it is gratifying to note that her innings concluded with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a comment which was interpreted as an indication of her impending retirement

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the Congress’ 85th Plenary session, in Raipur on February 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday asserted that former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi would continue to “bless and guide” the party in future.

“I had a chance to speak with Sonia Gandhi ji for two minutes. Madam, your comment yesterday was interpreted as taking retirement from politics. I am happy to share that Sonia ji told me that we will continue to get her blessings and guidance in future,” Ms. Lamba said while speaking at the Plenary.

Ms. Gandhi was present on stage while Ms. Lamba spoke.

On Saturday, Ms. Gandhi said that it is gratifying to note that her innings concluded with the Bharat Jodo Yatra which has come as a ‘turning point’.

While some interpreted this remark as an indication of her impending retirement from politics, a senior leader told The Hindu that the referrence is to her innings at the party chief.

