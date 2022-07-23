Sonia Gandhi to reappear before ED on July 26

She will be questioned in the National Herald case

She will be questioned in the National Herald case

The second round of questioning of Congress President Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with the National Herald case, has been deferred by a day, and will now take place on July 26.

Ms. Gandhi, 75, had been questioned for a little over two hours on July 21 in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving the National Herald case.