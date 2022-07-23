India

Sonia Gandhi to reappear before ED on July 26

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The second round of questioning of Congress President Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with the National Herald case, has been deferred by a day, and will now take place on July 26.

Ms. Gandhi, 75, had been questioned for a little over two hours on July 21 in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving the National Herald case.


