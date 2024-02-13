Sonia Gandhi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan: sources

February 13, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - New Delhi

Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party and former party president Sonia Gandhi, will be filing nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on February 14, according to sources. Ms. Gandhi is currently serving her fifth term in Lok Sabha and it will be her first stint in the upper house.

The 72-year-old has been battling illness for a long time and steped back from many party engagements, including the recent election campaigns. Sources said her son Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will accompany her when she files nomination in Jaipur.

According to the sources, Karnataka unit of the party wanted her to contest the Rajya Sabha polls from the State, however it was a strategic call to field her from one of the northern States. “Our President Mallikarjun Kharge comes from Karnataka, our former President Rahul Gandhi is a MP from Wayanad. We can’t have another former President to represent a southern State, that would mean we are entirely giving up on the electoral battle in the North,” a senior Congress leader explained.

Ms Gandhi contested the first Lok Sabha election in 1999 from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Bellary in Karnataka. She gave up Bellary, to retain Amethi, which her husband Rajiv Gandhi represented in four consecutive elections. In 2004 elections, she shifted to Gandhi family’s pocket borough — Rae Bareli, vacating Amethi in favour of her son Rahul Gandhi.

Congress has won the Rae Bareli seat 17 times since the first general elections. The seat was first represented by Feroze Gandhi and later on three occasions by Indira Gandhi. In 1977 Janata Party leader Raj Narain had famously defeated Indira Gandhi here and the BJP won the seat in the 1996 & 1998 elections.

The party so far is yet to make an official announcement in this regard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently taunted Congress during his speech in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, saying that many of the Congress leaders are taking the Rajya Sabha route to return to Parliament.

With Ms. Gandhi’s decision to opt out of Lok Sabha polls, the Congress corridors are abuzz with speculation on who will replace her in Rae Bareilly. Her son, and former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi or her daughter & party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be possible candidates. Mr. Gandhi who is currently a MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency lost from Amethi, the second seat he had contested in the 2019 elections. The INDIA ally — Communist Party of India and several sections in Congress too, are advocating that Mr. Gandhi should not seek a re-election from Wayanad. CPI had been arguing that Mr. Gandhi should contest from the Hindi heartland against the BJP to set the tone for the 2024 electoral battle.

Ms. Vadra meanwhile, despite pressure from the party, has not yet made her electoral debut. There is yet again, demand, that she contest the 2024 general elections but so far, as per sources, she remains non-committal.

Three Rajya Sabha seats will be vacant in Rajasthan — one on retirement of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the other of Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav who will also retire on April 3rd. BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena’s seat is already vacant following his resignation, after he contested and won State Assembly elections. He currently is the Agriculture Minister in the State. Congress will win only one of these three. The BJP had already declared its candidates for the two seats on Monday.

