Sonia Gandhi sets up Task Force 2024

May 24, 2022 12:51 IST

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on May 24 set up Task Force 2024 to implement the Udaipur ‘Nav Sankalp’ declaration.

Ms. Gandhi named the members of the various committees that were announced by her at the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir.

The Political Advisory Group will have Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, K.C. Venugopal, and Jitendra Singh.

Meanwhile, Task Force 2024 will have P. Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, K.C. Venugopal and former poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu.

A nine-member central planning team for the Bharat Jodo yatra, beginning on October 2 from Kanyakumari, includes Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Jothi Mani, Pradyut Bordoloi, Ravneet Singh Bittu, K.J. George, Saleem Ahmed and Jitu Patwari.

The Congress had earlier said it will hold State-level “shivirs” across the country on June 1 and 2 to communicate the decisions of the “Udaipur Declaration” adopted after a three-day “Chintan Shivir”.

After the conclusion of the “Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir” and the adoption of the “Udaipur Declaration”, under the guidance of the general secretary (organisation), all the in-charges and general secretaries of the Congress held deliberations and post these two days of discussions, certain decisions were taken, AICC general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.