Sonia Gandhi says Modi govt has launched its final assault on RTI Act

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of launching its “final assault to decimate the Right to Information (RTI) Act and enforce its majoritarian agenda without being held accountable to the people”.

“It is no secret that the Modi government has seen this remarkable institution [RTI Act] as an obstacle to enforcing their majoritarian agenda without being held accountable to people. For the majority of their first term, several of the Information Commissioner offices remained vacant, including that of the Chief Information Commissioner (for 10 months). The BJP govt. has now launched its final assault to decimate RTI,” Ms. Gandhi said in a strongly worded statement.

The RTI Act, enacted in 2005, was amended last July by the Modi government to make changes in the service conditions, including the salary and tenure of the Information Commissioners.

Last week, the government notified the rules of the amended RTI Act that reduced the tenure of the Information Commissioners to three years from five years.

“The term of office for the Information Commissioners is now at the discretion of the Central government. Under the 2005 law, the term was fixed for five years to ensure independence from executive interference and intimidation. This has now been reduced to three years and is at the continuing discretion of the Central government. Any official who allows the release of information against the government can now be swiftly removed or simply not continued in office,” alleged the Congress chief.

“The salaries, allowances and terms of conditions, which were equal to the Election Commissioners, shall now be as prescribed by the Central government... By reducing the benefits for these important posts, the Modi government has ensured that no senior self-respecting official would agree to work under such monitored circumstances,” she said and claimed that no self-respecting officer would agree to work under these conditions.

The Congress president described the RTI Act as “one of the proudest achievements of the Congress-led UPA” that not only allowed activists to expose cases of corruption but altered the relationship between citizens and the government.

“This historic legislation gave birth to an institution that in the last 13 years has become a sentinel of democracy, transparency & accountability to the common man... RTI activists across the country have used the law to tackle corruption, to measure the effectiveness of government policies and to illuminate the deficiencies in processes such as demonetisation and elections,” she said.