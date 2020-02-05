National

Sonia Gandhi out of hospital

Sonia Gandhi. File

Sonia Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday. She was admitted to the hospital on February 2 and was diagnosed with a stomach infection.

Her condition was stable, notes a bulletin.

