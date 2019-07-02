Sonia Gandhi opposes move to corporatise coach factory in Rae Bareli

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday opposed the government’s move to corporatise the Modern Coach Factory of the Indian Railways in Rae Bareli.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Ms. Gandhi said corporatisation was the first step towards privatisation. She described the factory as one of the most efficient public sector undertakings (PSUs) that made coaches at very competitive rates. She claimed that the move had made the future of its 2,000 workers dangerous.

Ms. Gandhi said in Hindi that privatisation was against the objectives for which the plant had been set up. “The real concern is that they have chosen the Modern Coach Factory for the experiment.”

While privatisation rendered thousands unemployed, priceless assets were given away for the profit of a few individuals. “I urge the government to protect the Modern Coach Factory and other PSUs,” said Ms. Gandhi, who represents Rae Bareli.

She also highlighted how some PSUs, including the Hindustan Aeronauticals Limited (HAL), the BSNL and the MTNL, were facing troubled times. “Their conditions are not hidden from anyone,” she said.

The Congress leader also expressed her unhappiness over the government's decision to merge the railway Budget with the general Budget.