Sonia Gandhi not to contest 2024 LS polls; pens emotional letter to Rae Bareli

February 15, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress leader has represented Rae Bareli since 2004 and informed the constituents that she would not contest this year due to health issues

PTI

File picture of Congress MP Sonia Gandhi in Parliament | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday informed voters of her Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh that she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls due to health and age issues.

Congress old-timers and Gandhi family loyalists find their way back to Parliament via Rajya Sabha 

In an emotional message to the constituents of the segment she has represented since 2004, the 77-year-old also threw subtle hints of a possible entry of a member of her family from the Rae Bareli segment.

"I am proud to say that whatever I am today, I am because of you and I have always done my best to honour your trust. Now on account of health and age issues, I will not contest the next Lok Sabha election," she said in the message.

"After this decision, I will not have the opportunity to serve you directly but my heart and soul will always remain with you. I know that you will stand by me and my family in future, just as you have in the past," she said in the message written in Hindi.

Gandhi family members should contest from Amethi, Rae Bareli: U.P. Congress chief

The message to the voters comes a day after the former Congress president filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan.

Speculation is rife that Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could contest from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency this time.

