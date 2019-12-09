National

Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate birthday in wake of rising cases of assaults on women

Sonia Gandhi

Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday on Monday in the wake of the recent rapes and concern over women’s security, sources said. Ms. Gandhi turns 73 on Monday. The Congress president is saddened by the rising incidents of rape and assault on women in various parts of the country, sources said.

Ms. Gandhi’s decision to not celebrate her birthday comes after the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, died at a hospital in Delhi and the recent incident of a young veterinarian being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad by four people.

Assault on women have also been reported from other parts of the country, sparking outrage in the country over the incidents.

