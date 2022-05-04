Sonia Gandhi meets senior leaders to review Chintan Shivir preparations
K.C. Venugopal to visit Udaipur to take stock of arrangements
Congress president Sonia Gandhi met senior party leaders on Tuesday to review the preparations for the three-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) that is scheduled to be held between May 13 and 15 at Udaipur in Rajasthan.
Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik were among those who attended the meeting. Mr. Venugopal is expected to visit Udaipur on Wednesday to take stock of the arrangements on the ground.
