Sonia Gandhi meets Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar in Tihar jail

Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal visited Tihar jail to meet Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, who is in judicial custody for the last 50 days since his arrest on September 3.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. This is the second visit by Ms. Gandhi to Tihar jail in as many months. Last month, she met former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram here.

Her visit comes days after JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy too met Mr. Shivakumar at the jail.

The Congress has maintained that both the leaders had been targeted by the agencies as part of the political vendetta of the Modi government. Ms. Gandhi through her visits wants to send out the message that the party stands firmly behind the two.