Sonia Gandhi likely to move out of Delhi over poor air quality

New Delhi

20 November 2020 14:02 IST

She has been advised by doctors, according to party functionary

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is set to move out of Delhi to avoid air pollution in the national capital, a Congress functionary said on Friday.

Ms. Gandhi has been advised to shift by doctors in view of chronic chest infection and the severe air pollution and smog conditions prevailing in Delhi this time, the Congress source added.

The Congress president will go to a warmer place like Goa or Tamil Nadu and is likely to be accompanied either by Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress chief was hospitalised in July following a chest infection and has been on medication since then.

Subsequently, on September 12, she went abroad for her routine medical check-up with Mr. Rahul Gandhi and skipped the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which was held between September 14 and 23 under special conditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Gandhi’s decision to stay away from Delhi comes amid internal rumblings over the party’s performance in Bihar as well as crucial bypolls across several States.

Senior leader Kapil Sibal, who was also part of the Group of 23 leaders who had questioned the leadership in a letter in August, had launched a fresh attack on the leadership. He said the recent poll results proved that “the Congress was not considered as a viable alternative by voters but for the leadership it could be business as usual”.

Since then, several senior leaders have joined the debate, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urging colleagues to discuss organisational issues on a party forum instead of going to media.