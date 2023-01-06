ADVERTISEMENT

Sonia Gandhi is stable and recovering, says Sir Gangaram Hospital

January 06, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Doctors attending on her said that she was being treated for a viral respiratory infection

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with a viral infection is stable and recovering, the hospital said in a statement on Friday.

“Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, who is admitted at the hospital for a viral respiratory infection is stable and is making a gradual recovery,” read the statement.

On Wednesday, the 76-year-old Congress leader was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she was admitted to the hospital. Doctors attending on her said that she was being treated for a viral respiratory infection.

