Sonia Gandhi dissolves Punjab Congress committee

Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar remains unchanged.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday dissolved the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and all district committees in the state with immediate effect, though its State unit president Sunil Jakhar will remain unchanged.

The party released a statement in this regard, a day after State Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Gandhi here and held detailed discussions with her.

The Congress president has dissolved “executive committee of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and District Congress Committees (DCCs) of Punjab with immediate effect. The president of Punjab PCC shall remain unchanged,” the statement said.

Punjab
