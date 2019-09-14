Sonia Gandhi discusses governance with CMs from Congress-ruled States

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday chaired a meeting of Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Puduchhery to review the functioning of the State governments in fulfilling promises made by the party.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior leader A.K. Antony, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal and party treasurer Ahmed Patel were also part of the meetings chaired by the Congress chief.

“Reviewing the details, Shrimati Gandhi emphasised the need to put in place an effective system for monitoring and implementation of the key manifesto commitments that the Congress Party had made in the run up to the Assembly Elections,” read a statement released by the All India Congress Committee.

In the backdrop of open factionalism in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, there were also discussions on better coordination between the State governments and the party functionaries.

“The details of systems put into place to ensure effective coordination between the party organisation and the governments in these States were also discussed, so as to ensure that working in tandem, all the programmes of the government and commitment of the party could be taken seamlessly to the people,” the statement added.

In his remarks, Dr Manmohan Singh told the Chief Ministers that the recent slowdown would not reverse unless the goods and services tax (GST) is simplified.

“Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh pointed out that by offering power at reasonable rates, the State has seen a revival in investment and that will create jobs,” Sunil Jhakhar, the Punjab Congress chief, told The Hindu.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Gandhi met a delegation of leaders from the north-eastern States to discuss the issue of the National Register of Citizens and the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill.

“It was decided that Congress will make every effort to help all the genuine citizens who were left out of NRC,” Congress legislature party leader of Assam Debabrata Saikia told reporters.