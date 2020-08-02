Sonia Gandhi discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

NEW DELHI

02 August 2020 17:00 IST

Her condition at the time of discharge was stable, says hospital authority

Congress President Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on July 30 evening to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been discharged here on Sunday at 1 p.m .

“Her condition at the time of discharge was stable,” said D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

PTI adds:

The hospital had earlier said that she was admitted for “routine tests and investigations”.

On Friday, the SGRH bulletin said, “Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement”.