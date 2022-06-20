Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, advised rest: Congress

The Congress chief is scheduled to appear before ED for questioning in National Herald case

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Monday and has been advised rest at home, the party said.

The hospital discharge comes barely three days before the Congress chief is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald case.

It is not clear at this stage if Ms. Gandhi would seek another date or appear before the federal agency on June 23.

Originally summoned for questioning on June 8, she tested positive on June 2 and sought more time to appear.

Ms. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12 following COVID-related complications and bleeding from nose.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home," Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Earlier, sharing a health update, Mr. Ramesh had said that the Congress leader underwent a follow-up procedure on June 15 after the episode of nasal bleeding.

"A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it, along with other post-COVID symptoms," he had said on Friday.