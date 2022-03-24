Sonia Gandhi convenes meeting of general secretaries on March 26
Following poll debacle, Congress chief has been holding meetings with different leaders
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of all general secretaries and party in-charges of States on March 26.
The meeting comes less than two weeks after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) authorised Ms. Gandhi to take immediate corrective steps in the wake of the party's rout in the recent Assembly elections. Following the poll debacle, the Congress chief has been holding meetings with different leaders and members of Parliament.
