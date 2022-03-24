Sonia Gandhi convenes meeting of general secretaries on March 26

Following poll debacle, Congress chief has been holding meetings with different leaders

Congress president Sonia Gandhi leaves after the end of the Congress Working Committee meeting at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on March 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following poll debacle, Congress chief has been holding meetings with different leaders

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of all general secretaries and party in-charges of States on March 26.

The meeting comes less than two weeks after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) authorised Ms. Gandhi to take immediate corrective steps in the wake of the party's rout in the recent Assembly elections. Following the poll debacle, the Congress chief has been holding meetings with different leaders and members of Parliament.