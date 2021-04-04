Sonia Gandhi condoles kin of jawans slain in Chhattisgarh

Surjewala says Prime Minister and Home Minister are only interested in the elections

Expressing her condolences to the families of the security personnel who were killed in the naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed her solidarity in the fight against Naxalism and assured the Chhattisgarh government’s assistance to the central paramilitary forces in fighting the naxal outfits.

But the party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a series of tweets, pointed fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and claimed that Mr. Shah was not interested in running his Ministry and was busy only with elections.

BJP MP from Assam Dilip Saikia hit back by pointing out that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel continued to camp in Assam until Sunday afternoon despite the naxal attack taking place on Saturday afternoon. “At a time when many security personnel have lost their lives, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is busy in the poll campaign in Assam. He is camping here with government staff and misusing government machinery. Election Commission should investigate this matter,” Mr. Saikia said.

Homage to jawans

Ms. Gandhi said in a statement, “The entire country bows before the martyrdom of 22 jawans in the gruesome naxal attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. I pay homage to these jawans who have given their lives, and heartfelt condolences to their families. The Nation owes an enormous debt of gratitude to them.”

Praying for the recovery of the injured and the return of the missing soldiers, she said, “We are united in our resolve to combat naxalism. The Chhattisgarh Congress govt. shall continue to provide all assistance to our Central Paramilitary Forces in fighting naxalism with full rigour.”

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted to express their condolences to “the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in combat in Chhattisgarh”.

“The entire country is sad and angry at this incident. The country will always remember the martyrdom of our brave soldiers. May God support the families of the martyred soldiers in this hour of grief,” Ms. Vadra tweeted.

Terming the news of 22 deaths “devastating”, Mr. Surjewala tweeted, “Sadly, PM & HM are too busy electioneering to take on the menace of Naxalism. TV proclamations ain’t enough. We need to put a decisive strategy & blueprint.”