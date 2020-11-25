‘I have lost an irreplaceable comrade’, Sonia Gandhi says about Ahmed Patel

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offer their condolences on the passing away of Ahmed Patel

Tributes poured from all quarters for senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel who died on Wednesday morning. Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that in his death she had lost an “irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague and a friend.”

Mr. Patel was Ms. Gandhi’s political secretary and close aide for many years. She said that Mr. Patel dedicated his entire life to the Congress.

“His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others. I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend,” a condolence message from Ms. Gandhi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to his son Faisal Patel and family.

“Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind too expressed condolences to the family. “Distressed to know that veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel is no more. An astute Parliamentarian, Shri Patel combined the skills of a strategist and the charm of a mass leader. His amiability won him friends across party lines. My condolences to his family and friends,” he tweeted.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi called him an asset in a tweet. “It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset,” he tweeted.

His sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Mr. Patel’s death had left an immense void. “Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end. His passing away leaves an immense void,” she tweeted.