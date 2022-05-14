Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of AICC top brass on next phase of Jan Jagran Abhiyan

Sonia Gandhi addresses party leaders during the party’s Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 14, 2022 14:47 IST

The mass agitation programme Jan Jagran Abhiyan is to highlight issues like inflation, recession, unemployment rate, and farm distress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on May 14 discussed the party's action plan for the second phase of the mass contact programme to take on the policies of the government as well as rising inflation and unemployment in the country.

She presided over the meeting of AICC general secretaries, PCC presidents, and legislature party leaders during the party's Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also spoke at the meeting and called for planning the next stage of the action plan for Jan Jagran Abhiyan, sources said.

The Congress launched the mass agitation/contact programme - Jan Jagran Abhiyan - from November 14 to November 29, 2021, to highlight various issues, including inflation, price rise, recession, unemployment rate, and farm distress.

The party is now planning to launch Jan Jagran Abhiyan 2.0.

Top Congress leaders from across the country are here for a three-day brainstorming conclave to decide on the party's strategy on key issues and revamp of the organisation.