Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Parliamentary Party meeting

December 21, 2022 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - New Delhi

Congress will stage a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to demand a discussion on the India-China border tensions

PTI

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of all party MPs in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the remainder of the Winter Session. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid the Opposition's offensive against the Government over the India-China border tensions, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of all party MPs in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the remainder of the Winter Session.

The Congress Parliamentary Party meeting was held at Parliament's Central Hall with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and all party MPs in attendance.

Ms. Gandhi is the chairperson of the CPP. Later in the day, the Congress will stage a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to demand a discussion on the India-China border tensions.

Leaders of other opposition parties are expected to join the protest.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7.

