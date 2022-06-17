Sonia Gandhi being treated for fungal infection in the respiratory tract

In a statement, AICC general secretary for communication, Jairam Ramesh said Ms. Gandhi is currently under observation for post-COVID symptoms.

Sharing a health update on Congress President Sonia Gandhi who is undergoing treatment at Sir Gangaram hospital, the Congress on June 17 informed that Ms. Gandhi is being currently treated for a fungal infection in the respiratory tract and underwent a nasal procedure.

In a statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for communication, Jairam Ramesh said Ms. Gandhi is currently under observation for post-COVID symptoms.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, on the afternoon of June 12, 2022 when she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent Covid infection. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning," Mr. Ramesh said.

"A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment,"the statement added.

Ms Gandhi, 75, too has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald. Ahead of her June 8, questioning, Ms Gandhi tested COVID positive and asked for another date.

Though June 23 is the new date for ED questioning, party sources indicated that her office will seek more time as her health condition doesn't allow a personal appearance at this stage.