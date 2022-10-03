India

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Mysuru, to join Bharat Jodo Yatra from Oct 6

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi | Photo Credit: PTI

All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru airport on Monday. She is scheduled to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 6, said sources in the Congress.

She was received by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D K Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala and a host of other party leaders at the airport in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which left Mysuru and reached Srirangapatna on Monday afternoon, will have a break for two days on October 4 and 5. Ms. Gandhi is scheduled to join the padayatra when it resumes on October 6, party sources added.

Party leaders said Ms. Gandhi will stay in Kodagu for two days before joining the yatra on October 6.


