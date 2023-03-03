March 03, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Gangaram Hospital with fever and her condition is said to be stable.

“Smt Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital under Dr Arup Basu , Sr Consultant Department of Chest Medicine and his team on 2nd Mar 2023 on account of fever. She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable,” said Dr. D.S. Rana, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in a statement.

Ms. Gandhi, 76, who heads the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), had just returned from the 85th Plenary of the party that was held in Raipur between February 24 and 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second time the former Congress chief has undergone hospitalisation in a span of three months. This January, Ms. Gandhi was hospitalised at the same hospital with. viral respiratory infection.

ADVERTISEMENT