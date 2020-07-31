National

Sonia admitted to hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. File

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Thursday, according to hospital authorities.

“She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is stable,” said D.S. Rana, chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

