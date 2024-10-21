Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after Centre’s invite for talks

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others from Ladakh ended their hunger strike after 16 days on Monday (October 21, 2024) following an invitation from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to resume dialogue with civil society leaders from the region.

The Ministry has agreed to convene a meeting of the high-powered committee (HPC) led by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on December 3.

Cherring Dorjay Lakruk, president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association and co-convener of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), who is also part of the committee, said, “We are not going back from the four-point agenda. The talks will be held only around the four points, and there is no addition or deletion of our demands.”

LAB, a civil society organisation along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has been protesting for the past four years to demand statehood, inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution (tribal status for Ladakh), employment opportunities for locals and a Rajya Sabha seat and a Lok Sabha seat each for the two regions. The previous rounds of talks with the Ministry did not yield any result.

“On the 16th day of our fast, we are happy to say that our main appeal has been solved. Joint Secretary, Home Ministry, handed a letter to me which says talks between apex bodies of Leh and Kargil with the Central government will be resumed in December. We are hoping that both sides hold these talks in utmost cordiality and good faith. My main role was to facilitate these talks. I hope I do not have to sit on a hunger strike again,” Mr. Wangchuk said after breaking the fast.

‘Eco degradation’

Tsering Tanba (53), who retired from the Army in January, said he had been part of the climate march that started on September 1 from Leh and was among 150 people who were detained by the police as the contingent reached Delhi on September 30.

“I have seen rapid melting of glaciers in my 22 years of service in Ladakh. My motivation to be part of the march and the hunger strike was to raise awareness about environmental degradation and get ourselves heard by the government,” said Mr. Tanba, former subedar.

Another protester Gurmet Dorjay (55), who also sat on a hunger strike for 16 days, said, “We don’t want to sit on a hunger strike again. We have Pakistan on one side and China on the other. The region is also important from security point of view. We are not asking for the moon. About 97% population in Ladakh are tribals, then why not give us a tribal status. We have different food and culture every 25 km, we want to preserve that.”

Mr. Wangchuk and 20 volunteers were sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, surviving on salt and water at Ladakh Bhavan in Delhi since October 6 after they failed to get an audience with the Prime Minister, Home Minister or the President and the permission to protest at Jantar Mantar was declined by the police.

The HPC first constituted on January 2, 2023 was reconstituted on November 30 the same year. The terms of reference of the committee are: measures to protect the region’s unique culture and language taking into consideration its geographical location and strategic importance; to ensure protection of land and employment for the people of Ladakh; to discuss measures for inclusive development and employment generation in the region, to discuss measures related to the empowerment of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill District Councils of Leh and Kargil and to examine constitutional safeguards that could be provided to ensure the measures and protection detailed above.