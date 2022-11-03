Some universities unable to implement UGC order on full fee refund

A view of University Grants Commission (UGC) building, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Despite a directive from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for “full refund” of fees, some private universities are levying a heavy penalty on students who wish to migrate to Central Universities where admissions were delayed due to the debut round of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions as they have already closed their admission window and started classes.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the UGC reiterated its order issued in August 2022 requiring all colleges and universities to ensure full refund for students who wish to migrate or cancel their admission before October 31. It warned that failure to comply will result in the institute losing its eligibility to receive UGC grants, withholding of grant allocated to it, withdrawal of its university affiliation or loss of its deemed-to-be-university status. The UGC order was necessitated because of delay in several entrance exams such as CUET, JEE Main and Advance holding up admissions for lakhs of students at some of the top public funded institutions.

At Amity University where PG classes started on September 6 and UG classes on September 12, a student is entitled to a full refund only if he or she makes a request to withdraw before the classes commence. But if the person withdraws up to 15 days after classes start, the student will receive a refund of 80% of semester fees, 50% if admission is withdrawn between 16-30 days and zero refund after completing 30 days.

At OP Jindal Global University students will get a full refund only if they make a request 15 days before the last date of admission, which was September 10. If they make the request 15-30 days after September 10 students will get only 50% refund, and zero refund after 30 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Universities explain that it is not feasible for them to adhere to the UGC order as the admission window for them closed much before the CUET result was announced on September 16 and 26 for UG and PG students, and losing a student who migrates to another university results in the seat remaining vacant. They add that by October 31 some of them have finished two months worth of course work, making it difficult for institutes to admit waitlisted students.

While institutes like SRM University, which has received between 30-40 applications for withdrawal have fully refunded tuition fees for those seeking to cancel their admission before October 31, it has deducted transportation and hostel fees on pro-rata basis. Ashoka University too has offered full refunds till October 31, and decided to deduct ₹1,000 for those who withdraw between November 1 to December 31, hostel and meal costs will be deducted on pro-rata basis as it is a residential facility. This is a detail the UGC order overlooks.

An anxious parent, whose daughter sought admission to a Delhi-based private university because of the delay in CUET results, and uncertainty surrounding admission process to Central Universities like Delhi University, says some private institutions required students to pay in full for the first semester by third week of September, which was barely days after the CUET UG result was announced and 3-4 weeks before the universities accepting those scores announced their merit list.

Another parent said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, “this is a strategy to drive students away from public universities and cut government support.” The parent whose daughter too sought an admission to a private university due to delay in CUET added, “the batch of students entering college in the current academic session have been the worst hit because of multiple changes in exam and admission policies. My daughter had to appear for her 12th class exam during the pandemic when teaching was conducted online. The exam was also conducted in two different sessions, and the marking scheme devised was non-transparent. For college admissions she had to deal with CUET being implemented for the first time this year and walk unknowingly into it because no one knew the format or the scoring method that would be used. The government could have thought of providing some relief to students hit by the pandemic and waited for a year before implementing CUET.”