PM Modi warns against ‘selective’ interpretation of human rights’ issues

New Delhi:

12 October 2021 13:08 IST

Biggest infringement of human rights occurs when seen through political prism, he says addressing the 28th foundation day of the NHRC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the biggest infringement of human rights occurred when seen through a political prism and warned against a “selective” interpretation of rights’ issues.

Addressing the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) virtually, he “cautioned against the selective interpretation of human rights and using human rights to diminish the image of the country,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Mr. Modi said some people interpreted human rights from their own perspective as per “their selfish interests”. Human rights were being damaged due to the tendency of some to see violation of rights in some situations and not in other, similar, situations.

“This selective behaviour is equally damaging for democracy too,” he said.

Mr. Modi said duties were as important as rights and that these two should not be discussed separately.

The government had worked to ensure the dignity of the poor as that was linked closely to the concept of human rights. He listed out schemes such as toilet construction under Swachh Bharat Mission and bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana as examples.

He added that the government had addressed the injustice meted out to women over the years.

“For decades Muslim women had been demanding a law against triple talaq. We have given new rights to Muslim women by enacting a law against triple talaq,” he said.

Modi’s government relentlessly work for the welfare of the poor: Amit Shah

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been relentlessly working for the welfare of the poor, backward- and deprived sections of thesociety, thereby protecting their human rights," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on the occasion.

Mr. Shah also appreciated the work being carried out by the rights body for creating awareness among people of the country about their human rights over the last 28 years of its existence.

The Home Minister said, "A government with absolute majority was formed at the Centre for the first time in a long period in 2014 and since then it has been doing welfare work for the poor and the deprived sections of the society."

He said that after the Narendra Modi government came to power, 10 crore families were given toilets, thereby protecting the rights of the women, girls and all others.

"Four crore families were given electricity connections, which are helpful for the old and children alike, 13 crore families were provided clean cooking gas connections that have helped in saving women and others from various diseases," he said.

Mr. Shah said the Central government has built two crore houses for the poor while five crore more houses will be built soon.

The Home Minister said that seven crore people were given financial assistance by the Central government, directly to their bank accounts, which were opened for the first time. He said, "The Centre has launched an ambitious scheme to provide potable water to every household in the country and two crore families will be given clean water through pipes soon."

The Home Minister said the NHRC, since its inception, has disposed of 20 lakh cases and awarded ₹205 crore compensation to scores of people for violation of human rights, which is commendable.