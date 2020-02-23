India's export restrictions on medical items in line with WHO rules

New Delhi

23 February 2020 22:39 IST

India has already evacuated around 640 Indians from Wuhan, the epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak, in two separate flights.

India has restricted export of certain medical items that are necessary for fighting the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis. Officials in New Delhi said the step is in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to combat the virus.

“Some restrictions have been imposed on the export of certain medical equipment in view of the fact that these items are in short supply here too,” said Raveesh Kumar Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

India had made a one time exemption for export of the necessary items in view of China's needs, said the official. He also maintained that an aircraft carrying relief items are waiting to take the necessary material to China to help Beijing deal with the crisis.

A Chinese spokesperson had earlier pointed out that Indian government has restricted medical goods that are necessary for dealing with the COVID-19. “It is hope that the Indian side could review the epidemic situation in an objective, rational and calm manner, handle with China's much needed items in a cooperative and constructive way,” said and official of the Embassy of China in India.

India has kept a C-17 aircraft ready with necessary supplies to take to Wuhan, however China is yet to give permission for the same even as India alleges that the delay is deliberate.