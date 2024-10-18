GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Some pernicious forces trying to show India in bad colour: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankar said these forces have a "sinister design" to use international fora to question our human rights record

Published - October 18, 2024 12:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Foundation Day function of the National Human Rights Commission, in New Delhi, on October 18, 2024. File

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Foundation Day function of the National Human Rights Commission, in New Delhi, on October 18, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday (October 18, 2024) cautioned that some pernicious forces were trying to show India in a "bad colour" and called for a "counter-attack" to neutralise such attempts. He also said India does not like to be sermonised or lectured on human rights.

Addressing the foundation day celebrations of the National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi, he described Partition, imposition of Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as traumatising events which "stand as sombre reminder of fragility of liberty".

Mr. Dhankhar said there are "pernicious forces, that in a structured manner, seek to unfairly seek to taint us". He said these forces have a "sinister design" to use international fora to question our human rights record.

He said there was need to neutralise such forces and said he would use the term "pratighat" or counter-attack to fit the Indian context. The Vice-President said these forces have devised indexes and rank everyone in the world to show "our nation in bad colour".

He also hit out at the hunger index which ranked India poorly, saying during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government supported more than 80 crore people with free ration regardless of their caste and creed.

