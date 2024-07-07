GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Some people opened cans of poisonous substance in crowd, triggered stampede: Bhole Baba's lawyer

The lawyer also alleged a conspiracy, which he attributed to Bhole Baba's "rising popularity", behind the stampede

Updated - July 07, 2024 04:54 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 04:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Forensic expert collecting evidence in the fields on the day after the tragic incident where more than 122 persons died due to a stampede during a religious gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. File.

Forensic expert collecting evidence in the fields on the day after the tragic incident where more than 122 persons died due to a stampede during a religious gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. File. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Self-styled godman Bhole Baba's lawyer A.P. Singh alleged on July 7 that witnesses told him some people opened cans containing a poisonous substance in the crowd during the July 2 Hathras 'satsang', triggering the stampede.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Mr. Singh also alleged a conspiracy, which he attributed to Bhole Baba's "rising popularity", behind the stampede.

Also read | Hathras stampede: Satsang organiser was in touch with several political parties, say U.P. Police

The stampede after the 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras left 121 people, mostly women, dead.

"Witnesses have reached out to me and said there were 15-16 people carrying cans of a poisonous substance that they opened in the crowd. I have seen post-mortem reports of those killed and it showed that they died of asphyxiation and not because of injuries," Mr. Singh claimed.

Alleging a conspiracy behind the stampede, he said, "There were vehicles parked at the site to help the men escape. We have proof and we will submit it. This is the first time I am speaking about it." Mr. Singh claimed the witnesses who reached out to him requested anonymity. "We will demand security for them." So far, nine people, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the stampede.

Watch: Hathras stampede leaves families devastated | Video Credit: Sabika Syed

On Saturday, Hathras police said it was also probing into the suspected funding of the congregation by a political party and warned of the "strictest possible" action against it.

Mr. Madhukar was the main organiser and fundraiser of the 'satsang' where more than 2.5 lakh people had gathered, much beyond the permitted limit of 80,000, officials had said.

The godman was not mentioned as an accused in the FIR lodged at the local Sikandra Rao police station.

The judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government will speak to anyone required for its inquiry, a probe panel member said when asked if Bhole Baba would also be questioned.

The commission will also issue a public notice soon, asking locals and witnesses to share any evidence related to the stampede, along with their statements, another member and chairperson of the panel, retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava, told reporters in Hathras.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / lawyer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.