Ayodhya verdict | Some JNU students hold protest-meet discussing the judgment

A view of an administrative building at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. File photo.

A view of an administrative building at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. File photo.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

"We had a copy of the judgment and discussed some crucial portions of it and how the judiciary has again failed us,” the organiser of the protest-meet said.

A section of Jawaharlal Nehru University students on November 9 organised a protest-meet against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Sharjeel Imam, a JNU student, organised the protest-meet at Sabarmati Dhaba inside the varsity campus.

“We organised a meet to discuss the judgment. We had a copy of the judgment and discussed some crucial portions of it and how the judiciary has again failed us,” he said.

Mr. Imam said they discussed how the judgment has implications for research students and how they should study the Constitution.

Another organiser said there was constant sloganeering of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by students, apparently linked to the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad during the meeting.

“They tried to instigate us but we did not indulge in any untoward incident and did not retaliate. The meeting went off peacefully,” the other organiser said.

