National

Some irresponsible nations with hegemonic tendencies twisting definition of UNCLOS: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspects the guard of honour during the commissioning ceremony of the INS Visakhapatnam, in Mumbai on November 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Taking an apparent dig at China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said "some irresponsible nations" with their narrow partisan interests and hegemonic tendencies are coming up with wrong definitions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

It is a matter of concern that UNCLOS is being repeatedly weakened by arbitrary interpretation of its definition by some nations, Mr. Singh said, after commissioning of Indian Navy’s destroyer Visakhapatnam here.

"Some irresponsible nations, with their narrow partisan interests, hegemonic tendencies are coming with wrong definitions of international laws," Mr .Singh said.

Indigenously-built stealth guided missile destroyer Visakhapatnam, packed with an array of missiles and anti-submarine rockets, was commissioned in presence of top naval commanders.

‘Visakhapatnam' is equipped with lethal weapons and sensors, including supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits, officials said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2021 1:05:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/some-irresponsible-nations-with-hegemonic-tendencies-twisting-definition-of-unclos-rajnath-singh/article37607742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY