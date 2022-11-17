Some G20 meetings planned across Northeast region, Aizawl to host one, says Union Minister Reddy

Some of the G20 meetings are planned to be held across the Northeast region and Mizoram capital Aizawl will host one of these, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said here on November 17.
ADVERTISEMENT
Addressing reporters here, before the inauguration of the International Tourism Mart 2022 in the State capital, he also said the government has decided to form a tourism task force for the Northeast region with the help of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and other ministries.
Also, 100 viewpoints will to be constructed along highways in the Northeast region, starting with nine in Mizoram, Mr. Reddy told reporters.
India will assume the yearlong Presidency of G20 on December 1. Over 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations.
Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
"We are planning to have some G20 meetings in the Northeast region," the Union Minister said.
Aizawl will host one of the meetings, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT