Some ‘elements’ try to create hurdles in implementing laws, says Rijiju

New Delhi

25 November 2021 20:39 IST

Modi Government puts Constitution above everything else, says Law Minister

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said there are “elements” who try to create hurdles in implementing laws enacted by Parliament or Assemblies.

Mr. Rijiju made these remarks while launching an online course on the Constitution to create awareness among the citizens.

“It is well known that there are certain elements who will always try to create problems in our country. I don’t want to elaborate much but what I want to refer to is the elements why try to create disturbances. When Parliament passes a Bill or an Assembly adopts a law, until and unless it is unconstitutional, why should there be a reason to say ‘we won’t follow this law’,” he asked.

The Law Minister said everyone has the right to oppose, differ and dissent in a democracy but when a law is passed by due process, everyone should respect it.

“If our law is constitutional or unconstitutional, let the courts decide,” noted the Minister, without contextualising his statement.

Mr. Rijiju also said the Narendra Modi Government puts the Constitution above everything else and none can alter its basic features.

“It’s a settled case that nobody can play with the basic features of the Constitution. If somebody tries to create that, some Government is trying to touch upon the basic features, it is a futile debate.”

The Minister also talked about citizens attaching equal importance to fundamental duties and complimented the Department of Law and Justice and NALSAR (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research) for devising the online course.

The course seeks to familiarise with the text of the Constitution and leading cases, identify the fundamental policy choices incorporated in the Constitution, examine the historical evolution and the post-independence constitutional journey through a series of 15 conceptual videos.