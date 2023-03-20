ADVERTISEMENT

Some damage to rabi crops due to unseasonal rains; yet to receive full report from States: Centre

March 20, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said the State governments are utilising the funds under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

PTI

Photo used for representational purpose only.  Many parts of the country received unseasonal rains and hail in the last few days due to western disturbances, as per the India Meteorological Department. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

The Centre on Monday said there has been some damage to the rabi (winter) crops including wheat due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm brought about by western disturbance, but it is yet to receive a report from the States.

Speaking to PTI, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said the State governments are utilising the funds under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

"There has been some damage. We have not received an assessment report on the extent of damage from the state governments," Mr. Choudhary said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister asserted that the central government will provide compensation under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) if the State governments submit a report after assessing the extent of damage.

Many parts of the country received unseasonal rains and hail in the last few days due to western disturbances, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Isolated thunderstorm, lightening, squall and hailstorm are expected over west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on March 20; and over Uttarakhand on March 21, it said in its daily forecast.

Meanwhile, IMD has advised farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to postpone harvesting of wheat and other rabi crops In case of matured crops, the IMD has advised farmers to harvest crops like mustard and chickpea in some states at the earliest and store them at safe places. Farmers have also been asked to withhold irrigation to wheat crop to avoid lodging.

Wheat is a main rabi (winter) crop and harvesting has already started in some parts of the country. The government has projected a record wheat output at 112.2 million tonnes for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US