Somaiya’s NGO received funds from companies probed by Central agencies, says Sena leader

He alleged that it received funds from a stock broking company which is being questioned in relation to a NSEL scam

Targeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya for extorting money under the guise of donations, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the money has come from companies under the scanner of Central agencies.

On Tuesday, Mr. Raut alleged that an NGO named ‘Yuvak Pratishthan’ controlled by the Somaiyas received funds from Motilal Oswal, a stock broking company and a financial services firm, which was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to ₹5,600 crore National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) scam.

“Mr. Somaiya took lakhs of rupees in donation from Motilal Oswal in 2018-19 for his Yuvak Pratishthan,” said Mr. Raut, continuing his attack on the BJP leader. Mr. Somaiya has been accusing the Sena leaders of financial fraud and claiming that many of the party leaders will be jailed soon.

A day earlier, Mr. Raut had mentioned Metro Dairy case in West Bengal which is also being probed by ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “The same Metro Dairy donated lakhs of rupees to Kirit Somaiya’s Yuvak Pratishthan,” said the Sena leader.

Faced with the allegations, Mr. Somaiya, who is in Delhi, said that he will be visiting officials there on Tuesday. He however did not specify which agency he was paying the visit to.

Earlier, the BJP leader had said that his family and the NGO have filed all returns with Charity Commissioner and income tax. “We are not indulged into any corrupt, non-transparent transactions. Our assessments are clear. We will satisfy is any clarification, information asked from the charity commissioner,” he said. The Somaiyas have also approached the police to file complaint against Mr. Raut for allegedly making false allegations.