Solicitor General raises airport incident involving Mamata's nephew in Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday flagged the way a large contingent of police personnel bull-dozed their way into Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata and intimidated customs officials who checked the bags of the wife and sister of TMC MP and Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

“This is institutional anarchy... This is complete lawlessness,” Mr. Mehta protested in the Supreme Court.

He said he wanted to bring this incident to the notice of the highest court in the country to show how rule of law is completely broken in the State of West Bengal.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said rather than making oral submissions, Mr. Mehta should file an application.

“What are we supposed to do? You have to file an application. We cannot take it like this,” Chief Justice Gogoi addressed Mr. Mehta.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, who represents West Bengal, said Mr. Mehta was merely using the “Supreme Court as a platform to feed the press.”

“I never address the press. I am not interested,” Mr. Mehta responded to Mr. Singhvi. “Please remember, Sir, this is not the place to say things for the press,” Mr. Singhvi told Mr. Mehta.

In his short statement, Mr. Mehta said the customs officials had allegedly intercepted Rujira Banerjee and checked her baggage at the airport earlier this month.

Later, at 3 a.m. that morning, a contingent of the local police descended at the airport, asking for the names of the customs officials who intercepted her. “In time, more and more police arrived at the airport. This was clear intimidation,” Mr. Mehta submitted.

Customs officials are believed to have filed a complaint at the Airport police station. A counter FIR was filed by Rujira against the customs officials accusing them of intimidation.