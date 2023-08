August 19, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Leh

At least nine soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), have died in an accident in Ladakh’s Leh district on August 19.

Officials said nine Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in an accident 7 km short of Kyari town. The Army said the vehicle, with soldiers onboard, fell in a gorge. “Many others were injured in the incident,” the Army said.

The vehicle was moving from the Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh.

