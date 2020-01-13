Soldier missing after falling into snow near LoC

Havildar Rajendra Singh Negi of 11 Garhwal Rifles went missing after he slipped and fell into soft snow near his post close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulmarg sector, Army sources said.
“He slipped into snow during routine patrolling near his post around 7.50 p.m. on January 8. Rescue efforts were immediately launched but they were hampered because of soft and unstable snow conditions,” an Army source said on Monday. The post is about 200m from the LoC.
News agency ANI had reported that he slipped and went across to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). However, Army sources refuted the report saying it was unlikely.
