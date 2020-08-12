Soldier, militant killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar

12 August 2020 08:29 IST

The gunfight took place around 2.30 a.m. in the orchards of Kamrazipora village of Pulwama.

One soldier and a militant were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesday.

“One terrorist was killed and one AK-47 rifle along with grenades, pouches and other war-like stores recovered from the encounter spot. One soldier laid down his life in the line of duty,” an Army spokesman said.

A search operation was in progress, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The gunfight took place around 2.30 a.m. in the orchards of Kamrazipora village of Pulwama.

Militants opened fire as the security forces approached the spot, official said.

The identity of the slain militant could not be ascertained immediately.