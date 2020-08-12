National

Soldier, militant killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

A file picture of an Army jawan stands guard near an encounter site in Pulwama district, south Kashmir. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad
Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar 12 August 2020 08:29 IST
Updated: 12 August 2020 09:18 IST

The gunfight took place around 2.30 a.m. in the orchards of Kamrazipora village of Pulwama.

One soldier and a militant were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesday.

“One terrorist was killed and one AK-47 rifle along with grenades, pouches and other war-like stores recovered from the encounter spot. One soldier laid down his life in the line of duty,” an Army spokesman said.

A search operation was in progress, he added.

Militants opened fire as the security forces approached the spot, official said.

The identity of the slain militant could not be ascertained immediately.

