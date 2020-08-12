National

Soldier, militant killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

A file picture of an Army jawan stands guard near an encounter site in Pulwama district, south Kashmir.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

One soldier and a militant were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesday.

“One terrorist was killed and one AK-47 rifle along with grenades, pouches and other war-like stores recovered from the encounter spot. One soldier laid down his life in the line of duty,” an Army spokesman said.

A search operation was in progress, he added.

The gunfight took place around 2.30 a.m. in the orchards of Kamrazipora village of Pulwama.

Militants opened fire as the security forces approached the spot, official said.

The identity of the slain militant could not be ascertained immediately.

