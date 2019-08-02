National

Soldier, militant killed in Shopian encounter: Army

Jawans during an encounter in Shopian district of south kashmir on August 2, 2019.

Jawans during an encounter in Shopian district of south kashmir on August 2, 2019.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

more-in

One militant and a soldier were killed in a fierce gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian on August 2.

An Army spokesman said one local militant, identified as Zeenat-ul-Islam from Shopian's Memender, was killed in the operation launched around 1.30 a.m. at Pandushan village.

"One soldier also died in the operation. Weapons and war-like stores were recovered from the operation site. Combing operation is still on," the Army spokesman said.

The Army did not reveal the identity of the deceased soldier immediately.

Earlier in the day, protests erupted during the encounter in Shopian.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
encounters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2019 10:09:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/soldier-militant-killed-in-shopian-encounter-army/article28800896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY