Soldier killed in Pakistan firing along LoC in Rajouri

A soldier was killed in Pakistan firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri district on Friday.

An official said Pakistan troops resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the LoC in Rajouri on Friday morning.

“One soldier, identified as Havildar Sambur Gurung of 33 Rashtriya Rifles (58 Gorkha Rifles), a resident of Manbu in Nepal, died in the shelling,” the official said.

The soldier suffered multiple splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded close to a bunker.

A Jammu-based Army spokesman said Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement in Rajouri’s Nowshera Sector. “Around 6:45 p.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars. The Indian Army retaliated,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a civilian, who was injured in a shelling incident in Poonch on July 8, succumbed to her injuries in a hospital on Friday. An official identified the deceased as Hakam Bi, 60, from Lanjoite area of Poonch. Earlier, Rashim Bi, 65, had died in the shelling incident on July 8.