National

Soldier killed in Pak. firing in Rajouri

A soldier was killed as Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district on Wednesday.

An Army spokesperson said the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rajouri’s Sundarbani Sector, in which a soldier was critically injured.

“The soldier succumbed to his injuries later,” the spokesman said.

The Army said it retaliated strongly to the Pakistan’s firing.

The deceased has been identified as Sepoy Laxman from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district.

“Sepoy Laxman was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the spokesman said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 1:58:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/soldier-killed-in-pak-firing-in-rajouri/article33744586.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY