Four terrorists gunned down in Kulgam; soldier killed in encounter

Updated - July 06, 2024 10:50 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 02:47 pm IST - Srinagar

Officials said anti-militancy operations are ongoing in both Modergam and Frisal Chinnigam

PTI

Army jawans keep vigil at an ecounter site in Modergam village Kulgam district, south kashmir, on July 6, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

At least four terrorists were killed and a soldier laid down his life in twin encounters that broke out between security forces and militants at Modergam village in Kulgam district of south Kashmir after contact was established with hiding militants, on Saturday, officials said.

They said contact with terrorists was established during a cordon-and-search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam.

In the exchange of fire there so far, four terrorists have been killed, the officials said, adding their bodies have been sighted.

Drone footage of the encounter site has shown four bodies lying there, but they could not be retrieved yet as firing was still going on, the officials said.

The operation is on, they added.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdhi, who visited the encounter site, said the operation would continue.

“Some bodies [of terrorists] have been sighted, but the encounter has not concluded yet,” he told presspersons.

The site of the encounter is not near the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway but in the interior areas of the district, he said.

‘An achievement’

He said the J-K Police and security forces continue to keep track of the movement of terrorists and the killing of these terrorists is a significant achievement for the security forces.

Earlier, a gunfight broke out in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

The officials said an army soldier sustained fatal injuries in the exchange of fire.

