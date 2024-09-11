GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Soldier killed, four sustain injuries in attack on security forces in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province result in injuries and casualties, prompting swift military response

Published - September 11, 2024 05:22 pm IST - Peshawar

PTI

“One soldier was killed and four others sustained injuries as terrorists attacked a security forces vehicle in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday (September 11, 2024),” sources said.

The terrorists ambushed the vehicle in Mamond tehsil, Bajaur district, bordering Afghanistan. The vehicle was badly damaged due to lethal firing.

Other contingents of the forces rushed to the site of the attack and cordoned off the entire area.

On Monday (September 9, 2024), at least six people, including three policemen, were injured in a bomb explosion that targeted a vehicle carrying workers associated with the Pakistan Polio Programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The explosion resulted in injuries to three frontline polio workers and three policemen in South Waziristan district’s Wana town.

Last week, security forces thwarted a deadly attack on a Frontier Corps unit headquarters and killed four suicide bombers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military said.

All four terrorists were killed when they attacked the Mohmand Rifles Headquarters in Ghalanai town of Mohmand district bordering Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Army, said.

Published - September 11, 2024 05:22 pm IST

