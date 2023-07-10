ADVERTISEMENT

Soldier injured in landmine blast near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

July 10, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - Jammu

The Army personnel was shifted to a military hospital and his condition was stated to be “stable”

PTI

Indian Army soldiers along the Line of Control | Photo Credit: PTI

An Army personnel was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday, July 10. The soldier suffered injuries when the landmine got activated after he accidentally stepped over it during patrolling in a forward village in Kerni sector late Sunday night, the officials said.

They said the injured was shifted to a military hospital and his condition was stated to be “stable”.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, the officials said.

Poonch along with other parts of Jammu and Kashmir were lashed by heavy rains between Friday, July 7 and Sunday, July 9 also claiming the lives of two Army personnel who were swept away while crossing a stream in Poshana area of Surankote on Saturday, July 8.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the inclement weather, the vigil along the Line of Control and International Border was intensified to thwart any attempt of infiltration by terrorists from across the border.

Meanwhile, the Army along with police launched a joint search operation in Gursai top, Shahshidhar and adjoining areas in Mendhar sector Monday morning.

Searches were also carried out at village Noorkote and Nakerkote ahead of border fence in the jurisdiction of Poonch police station late Sunday night. However, no one was arrested during the operation which continued for several hours, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US