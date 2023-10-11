Soldier dies of bullet injury near LoC in J&K's Poonch

An Army personnel died of a bullet injury from his own service rifle near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a police official said on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
Sepoy Amritpal Singh was deployed to a forward post in the Mankote Sector. His colleagues found him in a pool of blood after hearing a gunshot around 5 am, the official said.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Singh died of a bullet from his own service rifle, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The official added it is a matter of investigation whether the soldier died due to an accidental discharge from his weapon or committed suicide.
The police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the facts, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT